Leadership in Adversity – Dan and Rohaise Rose-Bristow, The Torridon

Dan and Rohaise Rose-Bristow, owners, The Torridon

Throughout the COVID-19 lockdown, The Torridon’s co-owners Dan and Rohaise Rose-Bristow were committed to supporting its team members with bespoke support and guidance to assist with both mental health and wellbeing, and personal development, at a time where many felt they were at a loose end.

Despite the ongoing challenge of managing booking cancellations, replacing lost revenue and maintaining the hotel and its grounds while it was closed, they dedicated themselves to looking after their extended Torridon family, ensuring they didn’t lose the amazing spirit and teamwork they already had whilst not working in a formal environment. Team members who were isolating at home, were also contacted regularly via Zoom to ensure they felt connected.

Due to the hotel’s ultra-remote location, free accommodation was given to any of the team who were onsite at the time of restrictions being announced, and checked in regularly on Workplace and through a questionnaire to check how everyone was coping, which was followed up by 1-to-1 support sessions.

They created a detailed programme for the ‘Torridon household’, utilising the freed-up time from the closure of the hotel to upskill and maintain the team’s morale, sense of family and community.

By bringing the team together throughout lockdown, Dan and Rohaise enabled the hotel to reopen with ease, bringing the team off furlough with little need for readjustment as everyone was still engaged with The Torridon’s core values and purpose.

Following the announcement of the lockdown in March, until the end of May when restrictions began to ease, 15 members of the team remained onsite at the hotel, receiving complimentary accommodation and food, where they lived as one ‘bubble’ alongside the Rose-Bristow family, who also live within the hotel’s estate.

Due to the hotel’s remote location and lack of access to other methods of escapism, daily activities were organised to keep the team moving and ensure they were outside in the fresh air, including The Torridon

The team took part in helping maintain the Kitchen Garden and Torridon Farm, allowing them to further understand the hotel’s dedication to sustainability, growing locally and its nose-to-tail dining concept.

The team were immersed in hospitality training and personal development, due to Rohaise’s existing role as People Director. A specific training and development plan was developed, including suggestions for courses in hospitality management, foreign languages, resilience training, digital marketing, F&B courses and wellbeing, to aid both personal and professional development.

Wellness tips and activities to ensure all team members were looking after themselves was made available to access on the hotel’s Facebook Workplace page, including how to be mindful, and what to do to move their body more when they went out for their daily exercise.

Each month, the team were able to nominate those who had gone above and beyond to help out or maintain positive mental attitudes, or had made effort to learn a new skill, could receive rewards, which included flowers, vouchers and wine.