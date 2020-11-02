Leadership in Adversity – Lysbeth Fox, Fox Communications

Lysbeth Fox, founder, Fox Communications

Fox Communications, like many other travel business, has faced months of adversity as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. While some clients – which span boutique hotels, luxury lifestyle brands and larger hotel chains – were able to remain full time, others were forced to cut budgets, place contracts on hold/ cut fees etc.

Founder and CEO, Lysbeth Fox, supported all clients and her team through the challenges that ensued, all working together. She didn’t place any of the team on furlough, instead kept everyone working throughout by restructuring remaining client teams to maintain the normality of work, even on reduced hours.

She quickly diversified and adapted to ensure clients’ needs were still being met and her team were kept in-the-know and motivated, approaching challenges with honesty, care and transparency.

Plans for the organisation were communicated with the team often and with certainty. She contacted each employee one by one on a weekly basis to catch up, discuss worries or concerns and update the team on business.

Lysbeth used her creativity and innovation to look beyond the company’s core offering to continue to bring in new business and encouraged the team to use quieter days to hone new skills (SEO, digital marketing, website development etc), and also supporting a charity when the team had spare time. Lysbeth also led the team to win a multi-destination hotel chain in the midst of the pandemic.

Looking ahead, she reconsidered the long-term strategy and identity of Fox Communications, together with the team, so that moving forward everyone was working towards the same goals.



