Leadership in Adversity – Martin Barlow, Budock Vean Hotel

Martin Barlow, owner, Budock Vean Hotel

Family, in its broadest sense, is at the heart of BV. Martin really ‘walks the walk’ so the integration of vision and values is pretty seamless. His open door policy underlines these values and at the annual all team AGM everyone gets on board with the year ahead.

Everyone has rallied together to help the hotel reopen post lockdown. From early on, all suggestions have been welcomed and the way ideas are handled fosters an environment where people are comfortable making suggestions. The recent up-skilling around Covid regulations was brilliantly handled.

Martin has genuine care for people and place. As well as inspiring the team at BV, Martin is on the board of several charities including Helford River Children’s Sailing Trust. He is the chair of governors at the village School.

Motivation thrives at Budock Vean, as does loyalty – many of the staff have been part of the team for over 20 years. There is clear professional delegation, mentoring and training which all serve to up-skill and motivate; all championed by Martin.

There are meetings and appraisal systems but there are also personalised birthday cards and Christmas gifts; annual teambuilding and celebrations. People are part of the family.

Martin is no stranger to reinventing the offer in the Covid world and is always putting service and standards above a fast buck, building reputation for long term growth. He has fast-tracked digital developments including the introduction of an app, a digital restaurant booking system and there are new systems in place for management of events and activities. A quick pivot has been made to introduce contactless check in and out and allow customers to make their own meal and swim bookings.