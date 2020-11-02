Leadership in Adversity – SHORTLIST

We can now reveal the five finalists for the category, Leadership in Adversity, for the Boutique Hotelier 2020 Champions Awards.
This category is dedicated to a team or individual that has innovated new ways of working together, putting team wellness first and staying motivated.
The category is sponsored by San Pellegrino.
The five finalists are – please click on each one to see the full nomination:
Lysbeth Fox – founder, Fox Communications
Dan and Rohaise Rose-Bristow – owners, The Torridon
Andrew McGregor – CEO, Guestline
Martin Barlow – owner, Budock Vean Hotel