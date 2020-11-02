Leadership in Adversity – SHORTLIST

We can now reveal the five finalists for the category, Leadership in Adversity, for the Boutique Hotelier 2020 Champions Awards.

This category is dedicated to a team or individual that has innovated new ways of working together, putting team wellness first and staying motivated.

The category is sponsored by San Pellegrino.

The five finalists are – please click on each one to see the full nomination:

Lysbeth Fox – founder, Fox Communications

Dan and Rohaise Rose-Bristow – owners, The Torridon

Andrew McGregor – CEO, Guestline

Martin Barlow – owner, Budock Vean Hotel

Splendid Hospitality Team