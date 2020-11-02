Leadership in Adversity – Splendid Hospitality

The team at Splendid Hospitality

Splendid Hospitality’s main aim throughout lockdown was to look after the team, no matter what.

From the middle of March, regular newsletters were compiled to keep the Splendid Family informed of government and COVID-19 updates, detailing what each announcement or new restriction meant for Splendid Hospitality, its team, and each hotel and its guests. Q&A’s sharing information on processes such as the Job Retention Scheme and job expectations with social distancing were also shared to further alert the team.

Splendid Superheroes were highlighted to the wider team, showcasing team members who had gone above and beyond to help vulnerable members of their own communities, key workers, assist Splendid’s own hotels with urgent requests or maintenance, or share those who were without family due to difficult circumstances and in need of a boost.

For Mental Health Awareness Week in May, a variety of suggestions for staying positive were distributed, alongside detailing further resources for staying healthy and looking after wellbeing on Splendid’s intranet.

For those wanting to develop their career further, Splendid offered to fund remote apprenticeships in departments including catering and hospitality management, ensuring team members were upskilling and continuing to use their existing skills so they could return to work with ease when furlough ended.

In order to support Splendid Family members in trying times, and reduce the impact of the reduced pay levels from furlough, the Splendid Family Hardship Fund was created, offering employees interest-free loans at a time where it may have been needed most, providing a sense of security to those in financial difficulty.

A variety of fun and engaging activities were also developed to bring the wider Splendid Family together as one.

The ‘Stay Splendid Stay At Home Guide’ was created, detailing ways to stay motivated, happy and healthy while spending so much time indoors and at home. The guide included ‘Move It Mondays’, where free workout apps and exercise ideas were provided, and ‘Trust Tuesdays’, where resources from Retail Trust were shared, which provided employees with ways to improve emotional, physical, vocational and financial wellbeing, alongside legal advice and 24/7 counsellors.

‘Wellbeing Wednesday’ centred around EventWell’s weekly virtual lunch and chat, while ‘Think Thursdays’ promoted Abode by Splendid, an employee reward scheme with discounts on shopping and wellbeing services. Finally, ‘Fun Fridays’ was an unforced dose of family fun, with a variety of suggestions for teams to get together and participate in virtual quizzes, games, beer or wine evenings.

The ‘6pm Challenge’ was started, where every Friday, members of the Splendid Family shared their appreciation for the frontline staff at Splendid’s Holiday Inn Wembley and Holiday Inn Crawley, who were looking after over 10,000 key workers staying there during lockdown.

In an additional way to promote health and wellbeing, and support a deserving charity, 20 Splendid team members created the Splendid Running Club, which not only raised £700 for Severn Hospice, but also saw the team raising £2,000 for Mind and donating 100 hotel rooms to Room To Reward as part of a 600 mile run throughout August.