Leeu Collection appoints new area general manager role

Leeu Collection has promoted Jean van der Walt to the role of Area General Manager, based at the group’s Lake District property Linthwaite House.

This is in addition to Jean’s current role as head of brand marketing for the boutique hotel group.

Previous role include reservations and brand manager at the iconic Le Quartier Français in Franschhoek when it was bought by the Leeu Collection in 2015 and she has remained with the company ever since, initially working as a marketing executive for the Franschhoek properties, before being promoted to head of brand marketing and moving to the UK.

Commenting on her appointment, van der Walt said, “I am thrilled that this new position will allow me to put to good use all the experience I have gained in different hotel departments over the years and I look forward to the new challenges it will bring. Leeu Collection is a dynamic young brand and I am excited to grow with it.”

Owner and founder of the Leeu Collection Analjit Singh added, “It has been a pleasure to work with Jean over the last five years. During that time, she has proved her dedication and value to the Leeu Collection making it an obvious decision to promote from within the company.”