Leith-trained chef and London supper club founder open new ‘boutique bolthole’

A new restaurant with rooms has opened in Perthshire, marking the launch of a new hospitality business from Tom Tsappis and his wife Matilda.

Killiecrankie House is a new restaurant with five boutique bedrooms, drawing room and cocktail bar that is owned by chef Tom, who trained at Leiths, and Matilda, who previously ran the popular supper club Elia London.

Tom will be overseeing the multi-course tasting menu in the 18-cover open restaurant kitchen, and at the adjacent chefs table.

Story continues below Advertisement

Sommelier Matilda will host guests front of house with help from the chefs who’ve created the dishes.

Design highlights include hand-painted wash basins sourced from The London Basin Company, vintage 1960’s record player and a selection of chandeliers from Pooky.

The bedrooms comprises four four-poster rooms and one master suite, with each one uniquely shaped with roll-top baths, and toiletries from Scotland-based Laura Thomas Co.

The food offered at Killiecrankie House will celebrate the best of Scotland’s local produce.