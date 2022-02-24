Hotelier calls for accessible rooms to be renamed as ‘liberty rooms’

Robin Sheppard, President of Bespoke Hotels and co-founder of the Blue Badge Access Awards, is campaigning for hospitality venues to replace the term ‘accessible’ for ‘liberty’ when referring to disabled-access rooms.

Sheppard wants the rooms to be framed in a more positive and celebratory light.

He commented: “We believe this is the perfect time to innovate change. The Covid-19 lockdowns have given non-disabled people an unprecedented insight into how it feels to have their freedom restricted, every hour of every day.

“Since helping to establish the Blue Badge Access Awards in 2015, I’ve been sending out the message that the way in which hotels, restaurants, bars and other hospitality and visitor venues set up their facilities is inadequate, not just for wheelchair users but for people with invisible disabilities – from limited sight through the range of spectrum disorders.”

He continued: “It’s not just that facilities are lacking in practicality, but style, vision and the joie de vivre that says, ‘you’re equal – you deserve to enjoy this place as much as everyone’.

“To achieve this, we at Bespoke Hotels launched Hotel Brooklyn, comprising 20 accessible bedrooms which we branded Liberty rooms. We believe the quality of the bedrooms is integral, which double as suites and family rooms and are regarded as an upgrade.

“This works in stark contrast to the typical accessible room, which will elicit an apologetic, ‘this is all we’ve got left’ from the receptionist and a request for a discount from able-bodied guests.”

He continued: “Traditional thinking around accessibility and disability has been about mitigating rather than celebrating, which is why we needed to change our hotel’s accessible room names to reflect this and encourage others.”

Hotel Brooklyn, located in Manchester, is home to 20 accessible bedrooms – twice the mandatory requirement – all of which are branded Liberty rooms.