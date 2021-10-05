The winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award is Patrick Burke, managing director at The Atlantic Hotel in Jersey.

Born into the hospitality industry on both sides of the family, the recipient of this award was almost destined to become an hotelier.

After gaining a degree in Hotel and Catering he went on to experience the bright lights of London as a budding young manager at two of the capital’s five star hotels.

In 1985, Mr Burke returned to his home town of Jersey where his passion for the sector continued to grow and upon linking up with various local associations, helped to develop the first ever business plan for Jersey Tourism.

Two years later, he succeeded his father as managing director of the family hotel, The Atlantic and embarked on a development programme to upgrade every aspect of the property, expanding the hotel with new bedrooms and a health club.

This also led to The Atlantic’s admission into membership of Small Luxury Hotels of the World in 1993, which it has been part of ever since.

The awards and accolades quickly followed, including four Red Stars and four Rosettes as well as a Michelin star for 11 years, with The Atlantic fast becoming one of the finest hotels in the region.

Our Lifetime Achievement Award winner works tirelessly to strengthen the public perception of Jersey as a luxury destination and in 2010 he co-founded the Luxury Jersey Hotels consortium to encourage collaboration and leverage marketing investment of local hoteliers to attract new markets to the region.

As chairman he has since achieved both national and international recognition for the island as a leading gastronomic destination.

In 2015 he launched the annual Eat Jersey Food Festival, which unites renowned chefs from the UK for a weekend of gourmet events to showcase the best of Jersey produce.

Despite the challenges of running a seasonal hotel off shore, The Atlantic never rests on its laurels and each year profits are ploughed back into the business for improvements, developments and new initiatives to ensure the longevity of the hotel all year round.

In 2020, The Atlantic Hotel celebrated its 50th anniversary, a remarkable achievement for an independent property. Following the death of his father in 2007, he purchased all shares in the hotel, securing the future of the business as a family company for years to come.