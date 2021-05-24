Lightspeed enhances the contactless experience for restaurants with Order Anywhere

Lightspeed, a leading provider of cloud-based, omnichannel commerce platforms, has announced the availability of Lightspeed Order Anywhere, a modern, digital ordering tool that helps merchants keep 100% of their profits by enabling guests to place orders on the restaurant’s website with just a few clicks – anywhere, any time, using any device.

For restaurateurs, Order Anywhere brings all dine-in, takeaway and online orders together in one dashboard, eliminating the need for expensive marketplace solutions that charge a heavy fee to customers for online ordering, and allowing contact-free ordering, dining and payment.

With COVID-19 driving global adoption of takeout and meal delivery, hospitality businesses are looking for technology solutions to reduce the additional challenges and high commissions associated with takeout and delivery services. Lightspeed Order Anywhere fully integrates with Lightspeed’s hospitality commerce platform. Together they form a powerful digital hub, where restaurateurs can simplify and easily scale their businesses.

“Restaurant needs and workflows have permanently changed, driving a completely new era of hospitality. Lightspeed is innovating to meet those needs with tools like Order Anywhere,” said Dax Dasilva, founder and CEO of Lightspeed. “Order Anywhere helps hospitality businesses reach new customers and optimize their businesses for creative revenue streams, all from a single platform, offering their guests a completely contactless experience for takeaway or dine-in, with no additional third-party fees.”

Order Anywhere simplifies modern contactless hospitality service:

Seamless integration and real-time updates: Accept online orders directly from the Lightspeed system, managing your online, take out and table service orders all in a single location. Send email updates to guests so that they are informed of the status of their order from start to finish.

Accept online orders directly from the Lightspeed system, managing your online, take out and table service orders all in a single location. Send email updates to guests so that they are informed of the status of their order from start to finish. Effortless and contactless ordering: Offer your guests a wide range of secure and flexible collection and dine-in options, including the ability to order and pay via a QR code at the table, or place an order online for now or later. All this without paying any commission to third parties.

Streamlined Online Experience: Lightspeed Order Anywhere gives users the ability to personalise and customise their website information such as opening hours, cooking times, and pick-up options. Offer an accessible and feature-rich Digital Menu, including multi-lingual item descriptions and allergen notifications, with accurately described dishes to captivate your guests and increase check size on each order.



Engage your guests with a convenient customer experience for them to browse, order and pay directly from their devices, driving increased dining frequency, check size, customer conversion, and loyalty. Whether you’re looking to grow, adapt, or become more efficient, Order Anywhere lets you quickly adopt new dining trends and offer a personalised omnichannel experience.



Ariel Cohen, Owner of Bagels Bar, Hendon says, “Lightspeed Order Anywhere has been a massive time saver. We used to have someone typing up every order, and now for a fraction of that cost it gets done automatically without any errors.”



Order Anywhere is the latest addition to Lightspeed’s innovative product suite for the hospitality industry, giving restaurants the opportunity to strengthen their relationship with their guests online and to be less dependent on indoor dining.

