Links House at Royal Dornoch to launch new restaurant under ex-Gordon Ramsay chef

Five-star Links House at Royal Dornoch is to introduce a new dining concept under the guidance of its new executive chef, James McDonald.

McDonald joined the luxury Scottish resort, one hour from Inverness, in January and boasts experience in Michelin-starred kitchens headed up by the likes of Gordon Ramsay and Bjorn van der Horst.

He will spearhead the launch of Mara at Links House, a new restaurant designed to celebrate the best of Scotland’s larder.

Story continues below Advertisement

In accordance with Scottish Government guidelines, ‘A Flavour of Mara’ will launch on April 26 with a limited offering, followed by the grand opening on May 17.

Translating to ‘sea’ in Scottish Gaelic, Mara will focus on sustainable values and local, seasonal produce, with a seven-course tasting menu as well as an a la carte offering.

Diners choosing the signature seven course tasting experience will see a donation madeon their behalf to Glen Affric’s Trees for Life Project.

Mara will also serve a sharing menu featuring whole Portmahomack lobsters, platters of Orkney scallops, Maorach Beag Oysters and two bone ribs of Highland beef.

Originally the Manse for the Free Church of Scotland formed in 1843, Links House has been sensitively restored to its former glory by the current owner, Todd Warnock.

The property comprises five deluxe rooms, eight luxury suites and two bespoke apartments; all decorated in the house’s original style and named after salmon rivers in the North Highlands.