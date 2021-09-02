Lisa Goodwin-Allen joins team at The Game Bird

Chef Lisa Goodwin-Allen has joined the team at The Stafford London to oversee The Game Bird restaurant, working alongside the hotel’s executive chef Jozef Rogulski.

Introducing a new menu at the restaurant on September 14, Goodwin-Allen will ‘elevate the current offering’ by drawing on her experience from the Michelin-starred Northcote in Lancashire, where she is currently executive chef.

She will continue her role at Northcote, The Stafford London’s sister property in the Stafford Collection, whilst also directing The Game Bird.

Alongside the new menu, the cocktail list has also been reimagined,

Stuart Procter, chief operating officer of the Stafford Collection, comments: “Culinary director Ben Tish and I are delighted to be welcoming Lisa to The Game Bird. She creates incredible dishes at Northcote and her food ethos fits perfectly with The Stafford London.”

Lisa Goodwin-Allen notes: “I am thrilled to be working with the team at The Game Bird. Jozef and I have created an exciting new menu that truly celebrates high-quality, seasonal British produce and I look forward to my dishes being available to diners in London for the very first time.”

The Game Bird first opened at The Stafford London in March 2017 and received wide acclaim since. The restaurant takes its place alongside The Stafford’s private dining rooms, 380-year-old working wine cellars, and The American Bar.

Ben Tish is culinary director of The Stafford London, as well as Norma, the Stafford Collection’s Sicilian-inspired restaurant in Fitzrovia.