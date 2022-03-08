Soho House to make Brighton debut seven years after securing planning permission

Soho House will make its long-awaited Brighton debut at the end of the month, with the launch of Little Beach House Brighton.

The international group of members’ clubs and hotels first secured planning permission for the site – a Grade II-listed building on Madeira Drive, close to Brighton Palace Pier – back in 2015, but have offered little in the way of development updates since.

Now though, the group has announced its imminent arrival.

Little Beach House Brighton will be a members’ club set over two floors (members will not be able to stay overnight), and consisting of a Club Cecconi’s restaurant, club space with bar, events spaces and a terrace pool which looks out to the sea.

The property will also house ‘Soho Works Loft’, a co-working area that is described as ‘an apartment-style space with a modular open-plan kitchen and two meeting rooms with lounge areas.’

Nick Jones, the Founder of Soho House, commented: “So many of our existing members live in Brighton, so it seemed like a natural step to open a local House in the city. It is a brilliant place, full of progressive spirit that our members love.”

Soho House will also run its 16-week mentoring programme from the Brighton site, which connects young people in the city with its members to build their confidence and connections.

As part of the scheme each mentee is awarded a Soho House membership to help grow their network, and members who take part will receive training on how to deliver advice and coaching.

Little Beach House will be the third Soho House site in the UK to open outside of London, following Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire and Babington House in Somerset.

As of 2021, Soho House operates 28 clubs worldwide, as well as hotel and restaurant brands, including London’s The Ned and accessible motel brand Mollie’s.