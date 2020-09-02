close

Liverpool Council to review boutique hotel development plans for Allerton Manor

ALSO IN THE NEWSUPCOMING HOTELS by Sam Lewis on
allerton Manor

Liverpool Council’s planning committee are set to meet next week to discuss plans to redevelop a Grade II-listed manor into a 31-bedroom boutique hotel.

Allerton Manor, destroyed by fires in 1944 and once before, is set on the grounds of a golf course and currently serves as a hotel bar after it was recognised as a listed building in 1975.

The plans for a £15m boutique hotel development were revealed last year, and will be reviewed Tuesday, 8 September.

Story continues below
Advertisement

The proposal, developers Green Circle hope, would see the golf course transformed into a state-of-the-art golf destination.

Along with the hotel would be an upgrade to the course itself, with new driving range and putting area.

Also new to the establishment would be a purpose-built golf pavilion and club house with new golf shop, while the hotel would also include a spa and function space.

Read more about the Allerton Manor development plans below:

﻿Liverpool Council’s golf partner to invest £15m into boutique hotel development at Allerton Manor

Tags : Allerton Manorliverpool
Sam Lewis

The author Sam Lewis

you might also like

Leave a Response