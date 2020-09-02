Liverpool Council to review boutique hotel development plans for Allerton Manor

Liverpool Council’s planning committee are set to meet next week to discuss plans to redevelop a Grade II-listed manor into a 31-bedroom boutique hotel.

Allerton Manor, destroyed by fires in 1944 and once before, is set on the grounds of a golf course and currently serves as a hotel bar after it was recognised as a listed building in 1975.

The plans for a £15m boutique hotel development were revealed last year, and will be reviewed Tuesday, 8 September.

Story continues below Advertisement

The proposal, developers Green Circle hope, would see the golf course transformed into a state-of-the-art golf destination.

Along with the hotel would be an upgrade to the course itself, with new driving range and putting area.

Also new to the establishment would be a purpose-built golf pavilion and club house with new golf shop, while the hotel would also include a spa and function space.

Read more about the Allerton Manor development plans below: