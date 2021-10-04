Liverpool’s 30 James Street brought to market for £12.5m

Grade-II listed Liverpool hotel, 30 James Street, has gone on the market for £12.5m.

The former Signature Living hotel has been put up for sale following the appointment of fixed charge receivers last year and is being marketed by Savills.

The 63-bedroom hotel is the former headquarters of the White Star shipping line, creator of the Titanic, and first launched as a hotel in 2014.

A handful of properties under the Signature Living brand fell into administration after some financial trouble in spring 2020, but the group has since focused hard on recovery. Signature Living recently launched Rainhill Hall Hotel and is working on the new Shankly Hotel in Preston.

30 James Street is currently being operated by Legacy Hotels, after the company took over in June last year.

The Grade-II listed hotel is also home to the Carpathia Champagne bar and restaurant, as well as a spa.

Savills said that during the first Covid-19 lockdown, the property underwent an extensive refurbishment to overhaul the entire property, “creating a standout, newly designed hotel, allowing the business to recover strongly upon reopening”.

Tom Cunningham, hotels director at the firm’s Manchester office, said: “This sale offers a rare chance to acquire a prime city centre hotel and historic landmark, in one of the UK’s most popular destinations.

“The history of the building, the quality of its provisions and the standout location have together created a fantastic opportunity for potential investors and we expect to see good levels of interest.”

Signature Living firstput 30 James Street and The Shankly up for sale in May last year with an asking price of £57m.