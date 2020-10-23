Liverpool’s business bosses call for region to ‘unite and support local’

Liverpool’s business leaders have called on people across the region to unite and ‘support local’ after the city was moved to tier 3 of coronavirus restrictions.

Led by Liverpool ONE, Liverpool BID, Visit Liverpool and Marketing Liverpool, the “Help Campaign” is calling on businesses and local people to help each other by supporting local retailers, restaurants and cafés.

The current measures placed on the region state that no households are allowed to mix indoors or outdoors of a hospitality venue, and pubs and restaurants can only stay open if they serve a ‘substantial meal’ as part of their offering.

The ‘Help Campaign” has five key messages:

Support Liverpool’s hospitality and retail sectors by eating and shopping locally. If circumstances mean residents cannot eat out or shop in person, make use of delivery services where available to help support the thousands of businesses in the city, many of whom are independent, owner-run and employ local people. Keep in contact with friends and neighbours; they may need support, but can also provide it. Do not be afraid to ask for help; it is okay not to be okay and help is available if needed.

Chris Brown, director of marketing Liverpool, said: “This is not about asking for financial support from the local, regional or national governments. This is about bringing the Liverpool City Region together to ensure everyone stands side-by-side to face and beat the impact of the pandemic. It is a campaign drawing on the power of people to make a place; for the spirit of the city to see it through.

Bill Addy, chief executive of Liverpool BID, is encouraging everyone to unite and support the campaign. He added: “Liverpool has that real community feel and now is the time, more than ever, to really let this community love and spirit shine through! We all need to help each other to help the Liverpool City Region.”

Social media hashtags have been launched to support the campaign, #Liverpoolisopen #withalittlehelpfrommyfriends aiming at helping to unify the city’s collective response and sense of standing together.