Loch Earn Brewery and hotel secures new owner just four months after hitting the market

Loch Earn Brewery and Hotel has secured a new owner, just four months after going on the market with Christie + Co.

The hotel in Perthshire has been sold by Arran Brewery to a private investor for an undisclosed sum.

It had been on the market with an asking price of more than £775,000 since May.

Loch Earn Brewery and Hotel comprises 38 bedrooms, plus three separate bar and restaurant areas, including a loch-side beer garden, and direct access to the loch with ten moorings and three piers.

The site is also home to two breweries run by the previous owners who purchased the hotel in 2013.

Following a small fire within the property, the company made the decision to bring the hotel to market.

Tony Spence, business agent in Christie & Co’s Hospitality team handled the sale and comments: “This was a fantastic opportunity to acquire a large hotel that sits on the banks of Loch Earn, and with extensive refurbishments going to be undertaken. I would like to take this opportunity to wish the new owner all the best.”