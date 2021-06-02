Lockdown easing paused in Scotland for some but restrictions to be relaxed in Glasgow

Hotels, pubs and restaurants in Glasgow will be able to now serve alcohol to guests indoors as the area moves down to level two of the five-tier coronavirus restriction system in Scotland next week.

However, the easing of further lockdown measures will be paused for people and businesses in 13 council areas across the country, that had been set to move to level one, due to rising case rates, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said.



Glasgow was the only area of Scotland still in level three, but now from Saturday will move down a level, meaning alcohol can be served indoors but businesses will still have a curfew, albeit a later time of 10.30pm.

Six people from three households can also meet in an indoor public place like a café, pub or restaurant. A travel ban between Glasgow and other parts of the country will also be lifted.

The 13 areas now remaining at level two are: Edinburgh; Dundee; Stirling; Midlothian; East Dunbartonshire; Renfrewshire and East Renfrewshire; Clackmannanshire; North and South Lanarkshire; and North, South and East Ayrshire.

Many areas in the north and south of the country will still move to level one as planned, with island communities including Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles in level zero.

The rest of mainland Scotland will be moving to level one on 5 June, which means eight people from three households can meet indoors and 12 people from 12 households can meet outdoors.

Soft play centres and funfairs are allowed to reopen and 100 people are allowed to attend weddings or funerals.

The first minister told MSPs that she was “optimistic about our chances of much more normality over the summer and beyond” as the vaccine programme continues, but said a careful approach was still needed due to new variants of the virus.