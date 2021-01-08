Lockdown extended in Wales for three more weeks

The Welsh Government has extended the country’s lockdown for another three weeks, meaning all hospitality venues will have to stay closed until at least February half term.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said that the pandemic is at a ‘significant point’ and some measures will be tightened in ‘key areas’ to keep the virus under control.

Hotels, except for key workers, pubs and restaurants will remain in tier four until January 29, when the next review is due. Venues must stay closed and can offer takeaway or delivery only.

Story continues below Advertisement

Drakeford first introduced the tier 4 restrictions before Christmas on December 19.

All non-essential retail must also stay closed, with the Welsh Government also said to be reviewing whether major supermarkets and retailers need to put additional measures in place to protect people in store.

Earlier this week, UKHospitality Cymru called on the Welsh government to use the new £227m Treasury support fund to spark economic revival and provide emergency backing for the hospitality sector to protect jobs and business survival.

UKHospitality Cymru executive director David Chapman said: “Put hospitality at the heart of Wales’ economic recovery. Make our industry one of the five new shining beacons of the Wales economy. Give us the status and the supportive investment that the industry needs to build.”