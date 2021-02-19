Lockdown in Northern Ireland extended until April 1

Hotels in Northern Ireland will stay closed until at least April 1, after the Stormont Executive announced an extension to the national lockdown yesterday.

Businesses have been closed since December 26 as part of the restrictions.

First Minister Arlene Foster confirmed that from March 8, children in primary 1 to primary 3 will return to school in Northern Ireland.

They will then return to remote learning on March 22 to enable the return of years 12 to 14 until the start of the Easter holidays.

Officials have said the new measures will aim to avoid a potential rise in cases around St Patrick’s Day on March 17.

Another review will take place the following day on March 18.

Foster also added that the executive will publish its pathway-to-recovery blueprint for Northern Ireland on 1 March.