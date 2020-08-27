Lockdown prompts Billesley Manor into £5.6m refurbishment

Billesley Manor in Warwickshire is today unveiling the results of its £5.6m refurbishment after lockdown prompted the hotel to ‘push ahead’ with the extensive works.

The project at the 16th century manor house, which has been closed since March in line with government guidelines, has seen the hotel’s reception area, Great Hall, and Stuart Restaurant upgraded, as well as the hotel’s 71 bedrooms.

Details of the project was first announced at the end of 2019.

Story continues below Advertisement

Now, the library has been renamed the ‘As You Like It Lounge’ and floating a ceiling of ‘floating’ books, in a nod to Shakespeare who is believed to have written the famous comedy there.

Throughout the refurbishment, the hotel’s famed floor-to-ceiling oak wood panelling has been enhanced with a colour palette of blues and golds.

Plush, velvet furniture has been added throughout the property with artwork by Pratiksha Tayal brings a contemporary twist to the traditional paintings and tapestries that previously adorned the walls.

New grand chandeliers and open fireplaces have also been installed.

Bedrooms have been updated with four poster beds, fireplaces and contemporary fabrics.

As well as changes to the hotel’s internal spaces, there has also been new crafted landscaping to its grounds.

Stephen Fearnley, general manager at Billesley Manor, said: “The unprecedented closure of the hotel has of course been both challenging and disappointing – especially for our guests. However, we’ve remained positive by channelling our energy into our refurbishment programme, using this period as a time for transformation and improvement so that guests will have an even more enjoyable experience when we reopen.

It’s been incredibly exciting to see the renovations unfold, and we’re delighted with the results. We look forward to welcoming guests and giving them the chance to experience the new and improved Billesley Manor first hand.”

Billesley Manor reopens its doors today.

In 2017 the hotel was sold by Hotel Collection back to a private investor, to be operated by Bespoke Hotels.

The Grade-II listed hotel, which dates back to the 16th century, is home to 72 bedrooms, a health club, a AA Rosette restaurant, two bars and 10 conference rooms.