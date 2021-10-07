Locke takes a punt on Cambridge as brand opens its ninth location

Lifestyle aparthotel Locke has opened its ninth location in Cambridge in the city’s new ‘sustainable district’ Eddington.

Turing Locke, named after revolutionary computer scientist Alan Turing, has launched alongside the UK’s first Hyatt Centric hotel and new food and drink destinations KOTA and Dutch.

The opening marks the continued growth of the Locke brand, which has opened four locations so far this year in London, Dublin and Munich.

Turing Locke features 180 apartments, a restaurant, cocktail bar, coffee shop, co-working area, gym and meetings and events space, as well as a seasonal rooftop.

Designed by architects dRMM, with interiors by the design firm AvroKO’s London studio, Turing Locke features on-site renewable energy sources, biodiverse landscaping, and responsibly sourced furniture, lighting, and timber – as well as 200 cycle parking spaces and 20 electrical vehicle charging spots.

Stephen McCall, CEO of Locke’s parent company edyn said: “Turing Locke marks our ninth Locke opening, and a milestone in our commitment to sustainability. It has been an honour to work alongside the University of Cambridge to create our new home in Eddington, which has enabled us to take significant strides towards becoming a more sustainably conscious business. Our ambition is to create a new community hub in Cambridge and establish Eddington as one of the City’s most exciting new destinations, where locals and visitors alike can meet, work and exchange ideas.”

Turing Locke co-habits the building with the new 150-room Hyatt Centric Cambridge – Hyatt’s tenth hotel in the UK and the debut of its lifestyle brand Hyatt Centric in the country.