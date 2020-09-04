London hotel makes magic with ‘unprecedented’ demand for wizardry afternoon tea

Georgian House Hotel in London has seen ‘unprecedented’ demand for its Wizard Afternoon tea since reopening its doors after the coronavirus pandemic.

The 63-bedroom hotel in Pimlico has seen more than 180 afternoon tea bookings secured, and now is relaunching the offering on September 4 for Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until the end of December.

As part of the deal, the Georgian House Hotel is also offering discounted rates for its enchanted chamber rooms for guests who book its afternoon tea offering.

Story continues below Advertisement

The hotel is owned by Serena von der Heyde and is part of the SOS London campaign.

She says: “We are part of the SOS London campaign and like many London hotels – and UK-wide hotels – have been severely impacted by Covid-19 and the lockdown. Our bookings at Georgian House Hotel were significantly down and so we needed to do something both to increase footfall to the hotel and to support to the campaign – hence the relaunch of our Wizard Afternoon Teas, which we’d obviously had to stop due to the lockdown.”