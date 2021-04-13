London hotels club together to launch inaugural Hotel Week in May

A collection of some of London’s best hotels are to collaborate for a special week in May to celebrate the reopening of the capital’s hospitality sector.

Hotel Week London will be held from May 28 to June 6 and will bring together London hotels from all boroughs, offering discounted rates and value-added packages to entice travellers back to the capital with stays available to book now.

Participating properties include luxury hotels such as DUKES London, the Hyatt Regency London – The Churchill in Portman Square, The Athenaeum, the Corinthia and the Dorchester, as well as The Tower Hotel, The Standard, Ruby Lucy Hotel and Mama Shelter London Shoreditch.

As well as offering exclusive rates available during Hotel Week London only, each of the 35 participating hotels has designed its own experience or added value activity, ranging from pizza-making classes, transfers by vintage car from London stations, to room upgrades, Michelin-starred dining and cocktail-creation classes.

Commenting on the newly launched campaign Jonathan Sloan, MMGY Global: “There has never been a better time to come and explore London. As the hotel sector reopens there is a unique window for domestic travellers to experience the city without the normal influx of international visitors and offering the opportunity to support London hotels that have been particularly affected over the last 12 months. Hotel Week London gives us the opportunity to escape our homes while enjoying super deals from some of the capital’s finest hotels.”

Hotels taking part in Hotel Week London:

45 Park Lane; 100 Queensgate, Curio Collection by Hilton; Amba Hotel Charing Cross; Andaz Liverpool Street; The Biltmore Mayfair, LXR Hotels by Hilton; Browns Hotel London; The Cadogan; Conrad London St. James; Corinthia; The Dorchester; DUKES LONDON; Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane; Great Scotland Yard; Hard Rock Hotel; Hilton London Bankside; Hyatt Regency London – The Churchill; InterContinental Park Lane; Kimpton Fitzroy; The Landmark London; The Lanesborough; London Hilton on Park Lane; Mama Shelter London Shoreditch; Marriott London Grosvenor Square; Marriott London Park Lane; Novotel London Canary Wharf; Pullman London St Pancras; Rosewood London; Ruby Lucy; The Savoy; Sofitel London St James; St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel London; The Athenaeum; The Standard; The Tower Hotel; The Waldorf Hilton.

All participating hotels and their respective offers can be found on the dedicated Hotel Week London website and bookings can be made either by clicking through to the participating hotel’s reservation site or by calling the hotels directly, quoting ‘Hotel Week London’.