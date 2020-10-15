London moves from Tier 1 to Tier 2

From Saturday onwards, London will move into Tier 2 of the Covid restrictions, impacting millions of people across the capital.

Moving up from Tier 1 on Friday at 12am, the new rules mean that people will be banned from mixing households indoors, whether it is in a home or in a hospitality setting.

Pubs, restaurants and hotels will be able to stay open but only serve and host people in groups from the same household. The 10pm curfew also remains.

Londoners have also been advised to avoid public transport and reduce the number of journeys they make where possible.

Health minister Helen Whately told London MPs of the decision during a call this morning.

The decision will devastate London’s hospitality businesses who are struggling to get back on their feet since the national lockdown was lifted in July.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED