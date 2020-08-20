London pair relocate to Somerset to open boutique hotel

The owners of a boutique hotel in Somerset are bidding to take business to the next level by offering the five-bedroom boutique on an exclusive-use basis.

The property boasts five bedrooms and an Italian-inspired restaurant, designed by Siu who has projects such as the 18th century Croome Court in Worcestershire and Farmacy in Notting Hill in her portfolio.

The property has a number of bookcases filled with novels, cookbooks and coffee table books as well as a collection of vinyls for the record player.

All bedrooms are located on the first floor and named after well-known Italian Saints. Four have sea views and Aromatherapy Associates toiletries.

The communal area, the Reading Room, comprises a bar with snacks and drinks on offer.

New for 2020, Locanda on the Weir has introduced Locanda Bespoke, where guests have the opportunity to take the whole hotel on an exclusive use basis. Staff will be provided and Pio as a private chef for guests during their stay.