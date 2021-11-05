London show to reveal future trends shaping hotel interiors

The cream of Europe’s hotel interiors supply chain will descend on London this month for the industry’s newest hotel design event.

HIX, which takes place on 18-19 November at London’s Business Design Centre, celebrates the people that represent the hotel interiors supply chain.



The annual exhibition will bring together the entire design and interiors ecosystem, including bathroom, fabrics, FF&E services, furniture, landscaping, lighting, objects, outdoor, spa and wellness, surfaces and technology.

Those involved in bringing the guest experience to life, including designers, interior architects, specifiers, project management, hotel operators, procurement, consultants and developers, will be able to access the newest trends and solutions on the market.

Organisers have also assembled a compelling speaker line-up over the two days featuring Areen Design, stroop, Tom Dixon, Conran and Partners, sieger Design, Studio Corkinho, Studio Carter, Stylt Trampoli and The Student Hotel.

They will each tell the story of how hotel design has changed and what the future looks like for the industry.

For further information visit www.hixevent.com