London’s Croydon Park Hotel sold for £24.9m

The Croydon Park Hotel in London has been sold to Amro Real Estate Partners for £24.9 million.

The property developers acquired the building from the local council and are planning to transform the hotel into flats (featured image: an artist’s rendering of the new development).

The sale represents a nearly £5 million loss for Croydon Council, who initially purchased the hotel in 2018 for £29.8 million.

At the time, the council said it had made the purchase to “bring in additional income” and “fund core services”, however the hotel subsequently fell into administration in June 2020 due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and all 91 members of staff were made redundant.

Under Amro Real Estate Partners, the site will be redeveloped as part of a £200 million build to rent scheme, which is set to feature around 600 flats, as well as luxury amenities including a gym and wellness centre, a cinema room and a roof terrace.

Construction is set to begin in spring 2023 and the development is expected to be completed by 2025.

Councillor Callton Young, Cabinet Member for Resources and Financial Governance commented: “We can confirm the sale of Croydon Park Hotel for £24.9 million to Amro Real Estate Partners/Flemyn LLP following a competitive bidding process, achieving above market value despite current post-pandemic property impacts, particularly in the leisure sector.

“This sale marks another positive step towards council financial stability, in this case, via our wider asset disposal strategy.”

Raj Kotecha, Managing Director of Amro Partners, said: “Croydon is a proven location for build to rent and we are focused on delivering a market-leading net zero carbon – or better – asset that will set a new standard for purpose-built rental housing in the town.

“There’s strong and growing demand among Croydon’s young professional population for high-quality rental accommodation in a ‘live, work, play’ setting and we look forward to working with our JV partner Flemyn LLP to deliver this exceptional new landmark building.”