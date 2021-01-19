London’s M by Montcalm rebrands to become Montcalm East under Marriott brand

M by Montcalm is to rebrand as Montcalm East in Shoreditch, London, operated by Marriott when it opens in the spring as part of the Autograph Collection brand.

The hotel, situated close to Old Street, will comprise 288 bedrooms, plus an all-day dining restaurant from East London F&B team, Barworks, the first partnership of its kind from the group.

Moor & Mead will aim to be an ‘informal restaurant and bar’, taking its name from local institutions such as Moorfields Eye Hospital.

Story continues below Advertisement

Alongside the restaurant, there will also be quirky touches such as the hotel’s own PhotoLab and a new partnership with Proud Galleries that will see the Mezzanine level adorned with works by iconic photographers.

Bedrooms and public areas have been designed by Blacksheep, with guest room amenities from The Soap Co.