London’s Page8 hotel to open new Japanese-inspired rooftop restaurant

Bisushima is set to be a new rooftop restaurant opening at Page8 hotel, London this winter.

The new Japanese restaurant will be situated atop the sixth floor at the newly-refurbished hotel.

The 6,000 square foot venue boasts a separate bar area and two large external roof terraces, directly overlooking iconic Trafalgar Square and the bottom of Covent Garden.

The new space accommodates over 190 covers in total.

Bisushima is the creation of chef and restaurateur, Sergey Men, alongside his business partner Ruslav Ugarov.

Discussing the restaurant concept, Men said: “Bisushima has been a dream of mine for many years so I’m delighted to finally bring the idea to life. I want the restaurant to be a transitional space, with the whole experience depending on the time of day you visit.”

The interiors of the restaurant have been designed with the concept of Shinrin-yoku (nature therapy) at the forefront, with the ‘mission to create a sanctuary in the city’.