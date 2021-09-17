London’s Qbic Hotel rebrands under new management after sale to Great Portland Estates

London’s Qbic Hotel has been relaunched as The Corner London City following its sale to Great Portland Estates.

As part of a three-month rebrand, the 183-bedroom hotel is now being managed by RBH Hospitality Management and run by new general manager Arun Kumar who is heading up the relaunch.

The popular ‘green’ hotel was sold after a marketing process that generated enquiries from a wide range of domestic and international property investors, as well as existing hotel operators.

In total, Christie + Co received 75 signed NDAs and called for two rounds of bids before a final deal was signed and sealed in excess of the original guide price.

Jeremy Jones, director & head of brokerage at Christie & Co, who led the sale, comments: “The interest generated in the Qbic London City really took us by surprise, particularly considering the challenges the pandemic has created however, it’s not every day that you get such a sizeable leasehold asset come to market in the heart of the city that is free and clear of its current branding, so it was a unique opportunity.”

Commenting on the new opening, David Hart, CEO of RBH said: “The takeover and rebrand of The Corner London City on a tight timetable is one of many exciting projects we’ve been delighted to work on this year and the uniqueness and vibrancy of the property is an excellent addition to our growing portfolio.”

The addition of The Corner London City comes at a pivotal time of expansion for RBH, with two new London openings coming up this Autumn – Gantry London, Curio Collection by Hilton and Westin London City, increasing the number of London RBH-managed properties to 13.