Lora Strizic, Regional operations director, The Pig Hotels

Seasoned professional, Lora Strizic is regional operations director at The Pig Hotels. Since 2009 she has been with parent company Home Grown Hotels, headed up by pioneering hotelier Robin Hutson, with her first role as hotel director at original The Pig and The Pig on the Beach.

Her experience with Robin however, goes back further to 2000, when she first worked with him at Hotel du Vin. She shares his vision and passion for innovative hotelkeeping and is a shining example of how the group focuses on development and career progression from within.

The Pig in the South Downs is preparing to launch this year, and Strizic will be overseeing the new property. She will work alongside new hotel director and ex-Shoreditch House boss, Mairead Gleeson to ensure The Pig’s signature style of hospitality is upheld.

Story continues below Advertisement

The hotel will be the eighth addition to the Pig litter and stretch Strizic’s role to encompass two hotels, as well as The Pig at Bridge Place in Kent.