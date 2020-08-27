Lords of the Manor in the Cotswolds goes on the market with £6.5m price tag

One of the few privately-owned hotels in the Cotswolds has gone on the market.

Lords of the Manor is up for sale through Colliers International with a guide price of £6.5m.

The 17th century former rectory, once owned by King Henry VIII, comprises 26 bedrooms and two restaurants including 3 AA Rosette Atrium, which launched in May last year with an eight-course tasting menu and space for 14 covers.

The hotel’s Dining Room offers a more relaxed dining style with a further 40 covers.

The Lords of the Manor has been owned by the Munir family since 1997 who have invested substantially in the development of the interiors and reconfiguration of the gardens.

Last year, over £2m net sales were achieved, with the hotel set to see a surge in bookings due to the rise in demand for the staycation.

Peter Brunt, director in the Hotels Agency team at global real estate advisor Colliers International, the sole agent on the sale, said the Lords of the Manor successfully combines country house charm with strong financial performance.

“The Lords of the Manor is arguably one of the most famous country house hotels in the Cotswolds,” he said.

The Manor was purchased by the Slaughter family from King Henry VIII, and in 1808 the house passed to the Reverend Francis Edward Witts. The Witts family were the first Rectors, and then Lords, of Upper Slaughter.

In 1972, the manor was converted into a hotel by Francis Witts, who privately managed it with his cousins until 1985 when it was sold to the Gulliver family, who then sold it to the Munir family in 1997.