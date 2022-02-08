Trump Turnberry announces new F&B Director

Trump Turnberry has announced the appointment of Louis Alberts as the resort’s new Director of Food & Beverage.

Alberts began his new position at the start of the year and brings more than 15 years of hospitality experience to the role.

The South African native has certifications in both wines and spirits and restaurant management and has worked across regions such as the United Arab Emirates and London.

His most recent position was as Food and Beverage Director for Saga Ocean Cruises, where he maintained a six-star ultra-luxury service standard.

As well as cruise ship experience, Alberts has also worked in luxury hotels, exclusive bars and fine-dining restaurants around the world.

Citing his wealth of international experience, Alberts is passionate about managing multicultural teams in the workplace.

Speaking about his new role, Louis Alberts commented: “I’m thrilled to be working with the team at Turnberry. I have such a passion for the hospitality industry and luxury service, and I understand the importance of teamwork.

“I pride myself on my team building and development and my ability to provide the highest possible standards for our guests. I look forward to relishing in this new responsibility.”

Located on the Ayrshire coast, Trump Turnberry is found around one hour away from Glasgow International Airport and two hours from the Scottish capital of Edinburgh.

The resort offers a golf course, luxury spa and three F&B concepts: the signature restaurant 1906, the elegant Grand Tea Lounge and Bar, and Duel in the Sun restaurant.

The Scottish resort is part of the global Trump Hotels portfolio, which includes the Trump MacLeod House & Lodge in Scotland and the Trump International Golf Links & Hotel Doonbeg in Ireland.

Internationally, Trump Hotels operates seven other properties around the US, in locations such as New York, Chicago, Miami and Las Vegas.