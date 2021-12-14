Luca Virgilio named general manager of The Dorchester

Luca Virgilio has been appointed general manager of The Dorchester.

Virgilio will join The Dorchester, located on Mayfair’s Park Lane, in January of next year and will manage the hotel’s operations and strategies.

He will also be tasked with overseeing an extensive renovation of the five-star hotel, which was announced early last week.

Story continues below Advertisement

The works will see the biggest overhaul of the 250-bedroom property since 1989 and are due to begin in February 2022.

Acclaimed designer Pierre-Yves Rochon has been brought on board to reimagine the interiors of the hotel, while Martin Brudnizki Design Studio has been enlisted to redesign The Bar at The Dorchester.

The first phase of the refurbishment is slated to be revealed in September 2022.

Virgilio currently acts as general manager for the Dorchester Collection’s Rome outpost, Hotel Eden.

He has held the position since 2014 and overseen the hotel’s renovation and repositioning.

Christopher Cowdray, CEO of the Dorchester Collection, said: “Since we acquired hotel Eden, Luca has done an outstanding job in transforming the property into one of Rome’s best hotels. Now, as we enter a new era for the Dorchester with an extensive renovation, I know that Luca will bring his flair and passion for excellence to the project, reinforcing the hotel’s legendary status.”

Virgilio added: “I am delighted to return to London to run one of the world’s most renowned hotels at a time of immense change, which will see the hotel further enhanced. The Dorchester has a rich heritage and incredibly loyal employees, and to be part of its legacy is an exciting prospect.”

The news comes after Robert Whitfield resigned from his position as general manager of The Dorchester in October, after five years in the role.