Luke Garnsworthy, CEO, Crockers

Luke Garnsworthy founded the original Crockers Chef’s Table in Hertfordshire, in 2016.

Almost two years after its launch, Garnsworthy opened a second property in lucrative tourism hotspot, Henley-on-Thames and this time, he ventured into overnight accommodation for the first time.

Crockers is a food-driven concept, comprising multiple dining spaces in one space in a bid to make fine dining more fun. In 2018, Garnsworthy opened Crockers Tring bringing to market a new restaurant concept where the Chef’s Table takes centre stage in an intimate, yet lively setting.

Story continues below Advertisement

After years spent working long hours with low pay and being treated badly in kitchens around London, Garnsworthy was driven to push for change in the hospitality industry. The launch of Crockers Tring marked the start of a new venture that focused as much on the staff experience, as the guests.

In 2015, Garnsworthy formed Unique Dining, a company made up of four main shareholders alongside himself; Sir Hossein Yassaie, chairman, Derek Bennett, director and operation director, Ian Churchill.

Crockers was a simple F&B operation and has built a solid reputation both in the local community and wider area, growing into a strong profitable business.

Picture credit: Matthew Bishop Photography