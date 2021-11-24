Luxury Cottages secures substantial investment and appoints new chairman

Luxury Cottages has secured substantial investment from Midlands Engine Investment Fund (MEIF) and appointed a new chairman, Richard Carrick.

The investment will increase Luxury Cottages’ portfolio to more than 1,200 properties across the UK and allow for the creation of 25 new jobs, including 12 in owner and guest services, nine in property management, and others in web development, finance and admin.

Carrick joins the team as an experienced consultant in the travel, leisure, transport and hospitality industries, having previously acted as CEO of Hoseasons and Non-Executive Director at Blue Chip Holidays.

He has been brought on board to achieve the Luxury Cottages’ targets of expanding its portfolio, scaling revenues and further diversifying its offering.

Luxury Cottages CEO and Founder Alistair Malins comments; “Richard joins Luxury Cottages as Chairman at an inflexion point for the company. Not only have we recently taken on our first institutional funding, but we’re growing at a rapid pace, and adding some stunning properties to our portfolio. Richard has peerless experience in this sector, and has helped us navigate through unprecedented times. We’re excited about the next chapter in our journey, and looking forward to seeing what the future holds.”

Luxury Cottages first launched in 2020, with the aim of providing a service to match discerning guests with the highest quality luxury stays in the most sought-after locations across the UK.

The group’s current portfolio includes properties in rural destinations throughout the UK such as the Cotswolds, Peak District, Somerset, Scotland, Devon, Cornwall, Yorkshire and Wales.