Luxury Family Hotels strengthens senior leadership team with two key appointments

Luxury Family Hotels, which currently boasts a portfolio of five properties across the South West and Suffolk, has announced two key appointments to its senior leadership team: Mike Lashmar joins as Finance Director and Leanne Cleaver as the group’s new Head of Marketing.

In his role as Finance Director, Lashmar will work closely with Managing Director Simon Maguire to deliver strategic growth ambitions and oversee financial operations at the group.

He joins with more than 20 years’ experience, having most recently worked as Group Finance Director at The Ageas Bowl, home to a Hilton hotel and golf resort and Hampshire Cricket.

Lashmar commented: “I’m delighted to have been appointed to my new role as Finance Director at Luxury Family Hotels at such an important time for the business.

“With a solid background in hospitality, I have a sound understanding of managing financial operations across some of the country’s most established hotel groups and look forward to utilising my skills and driving success in 2022 and beyond.”

In her role as Group Head of Marketing, Leanne Cleaver will oversee the marketing department and implement a robust marketing strategy across the business with immediate effect.

With more than 12 years’ experience in hospitality, Cleaver is a seasoned hospitality marketing specialist who has worked in multiple senior marketing roles with a range of luxury, lifestyle-led UK hotel collections.

Cleaver commented: “I’m thrilled to have been appointed as Group Head of Marketing at Luxury Family Hotels.

“With five beautiful properties operating across the South of England and a whole host of investments and projects in the pipeline, it’s such an exciting time to be joining the business and I look forward to working closely with my new team to bring new ideas to the table in 2022.”

Luxury Family Hotels is a collection of five luxury hotels including Fowey Hall in Cornwall, The Ickworth in Suffolk, Woolley Grange near Bath, Moonfleet Manor in Dorset and New Park Manor in the New Forest.