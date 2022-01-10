Luxury Welsh hotel Palé Hall joins Pride of Britain Hotels collection

Palé Hall, a five AA Red Star country house retreat on the edge of Snowdonia National Park, is the latest property to join the Pride of Britain collection.

The hotel is the fourth Welsh property to join the collection and comprises 18 guest bedrooms in the main house, as well as an additional four garden suites within the grounds.

Some rooms have views of the Berwyn Mountains and others feature roll top baths.

Families are welcome, and some rooms accept dogs.

Palé Hall is home to three dining spaces. The Henry Robertson Dining Room is overseen by Head Chef Gareth Stevenson, who has designed five- and eight-course tasting menus based around local and seasonal produce.

The restaurant has been awarded three AA Rosettes plus a Michelin green star for its noted sustainable practices (the hotel has its own on-site hydroelectric plant).

The Huntsman Bar & Bistro offers more relaxed dining with an all-day bistro menu, while the hotel’s third dining space, The Venetian, is a theatrical-inspired, family-friendly room where guests can dine against a backdrop of crystal chandeliers and Venetian mirrors.

Other hotel facilities include extensive grounds with a sunken garden, a resident donkey and Shetland ponies, a library lounge, badminton and croquet on the lawn, a pond, full or half-day guided fly fishing sessions, e-bike hire and numerous walking routes.

Debbie Cappadona, General Manager of Palé Hall Hotel commented: “We are delighted to have been accepted into Pride of Britain Hotels’ prestigious hotel collection.”

Kalindi Juneja, Chief Executive of Pride of Britain Hotels added: “Palé Hall is a wonderful addition to Pride of Britain Hotels. We are delighted to welcome such a notable property as our fourth Welsh member.”

A Classic Double Room begins from £245 per night (two sharing), including full Welsh breakfast. Dogs are charged at £25 each per night.