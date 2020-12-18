Lympstone Manor unveils five new shepherd huts as part of expansion plans

Lympstone Manor has opened five new shepherds huts within its ground, as it prepares to embark on further expansion in 2021.

The luxury hotel in Exmouth, owned and operated by Michael Caines, has also recently opened Lympstone’s first vineyard harvest and secured planning consent to build a pool and pool house next year.

The five new shepherds huts are named after the hotel’s wildlife residents – Hare’s Rest, Otter Holt, Beehive, Hedgehog Row and Fox Den – and start from £409 per night based on double occupancy and inclusive of breakfast.

Story continues below Advertisement

Each hut has a private decking area with outside seating and comprises two braces, plus a kitchenette and lounge area, designed to sleep between 4-5 guests.

The new additions have been crafted by Blackdown Shepherd Huts.

New in-room amenities made by in partnership with Natural Spa Factory including handwash and hair products have also been produced to eliminate single-use plastic in all of the rooms and the Shepherd Huts.

The Michael Caines Collection recently also announced the impending launch of nearby Mickeys Beach Bar and Restaurant on the Exmouth Sideshore, in March 2021.