60 jobs created as £43m hotel opens in Manchester

The opening of the £43 million Maldron Hotel Manchester City Centre has brought 60 new jobs to Manchester.

The imposing property comprises 278 guest bedrooms and stretches across 17 storeys.

The hotel sits opposite Circle Square, a newly developed neighbourhood of independent bars,

restaurants and event spaces set within the city’s Innovation District.

Story continues below Advertisement

The four-star hotel is also home to a bar and restaurant on the ground floor, as well as a Red Bean Roastery coffee shop, a fitness suite and meeting rooms.

Maldron’s first Manchester location is operated by Dalata Hotel Group, Ireland’s largest hotel operator, which currently operates over 46 hotels across the UK, Ireland and Germany.

Maldron Hotel Manchester City Centre is a sister hotel to the Clayton Hotel Manchester

City Centre, also operated by Dalata Hotel Group, which opened its doors earlier this year.

A second Maldron Hotel is planned for Manchester on Chapel Street, with construction due to begin later this year.

Dermot Crowley, CEO of Dalata Hotel Group, commented: “I am delighted that we are opening a second hotel in Manchester in the space of two months. It demonstrates our belief in Manchester as a city. There are many reasons for corporate and leisure customers to visit the city which makes it an ideal location for Dalata Hotel Group to invest in.

“Our Maldron hotel is located within an area of the city that has received significant investment

over the last few years, and it’s exciting to be a part of that. The hotel’s location will benefit a

range of audiences in the area, from the start ups and entrepreneurs looking for meeting

spaces, to students looking to meet their parents for a meal, and of course those looking to

stay and explore the city and all it offers.

“We have an experienced and talented management team led by General Manager Carl

Davies, who has been with the Dalata Hotel Group since 2016. They look forward to

welcoming guests to the hotel and introducing the Maldon brand to the city of Manchester.”