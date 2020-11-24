Malmaison head honcho and Best Western CEO join Boutique Hotelier’s tech webinar line-up

Boutique Hotelier is to host a special webinar with some of the industry’s leading lights discussing how technology will transform the way hotel restaurants sell in 2021.

In partnership with Bizzon, the session on Friday 27 November at 2pm, will look at the new solutions helping hotel restaurant improve service and how to maximise sales in the post Covid-world as guest demand and behaviour evolves.

The line-up will see Scott Harper, COO at Malmaison, Rob Paterson, CEO at Best Western, Nicola Rhone, chief commercial officer at Great National Hotels and Dominic Child from Bizzon join BH editor Zoe Monk, as part of the special 40 minute webinar.

The session is free to attend and you can register via this link HERE

The webinar is expected to be a lively discussion, as the experts share their experiences and look at how to bolster revenue upon re-opening.