Management of Judges House Hotel taken over by London Rock Partners

London Rock Partners has taken over the management of Judges House Hotel in Teesside and will work to spearhead the post-pandemic relaunch of the hotel, alongside Pride of Britain Hotels.

The family-owned hotel at Kirklevington, which opened in 1994, is one of three new clients secured in three months by the asset and hospitality management company, alongside the Ambassador Theatre Group at Swansea Arena and a hotel in the Midlands.

London Rock Partners, headed up by Naveed Khan and Clare Anna, has been appointed by the 21-bedroom Judges House Hotel to manage all commercial and operational aspects of the property and its fine dining restaurant.

The hotel is owned by the Downs family and has been since 1989.

Commenting on London Rock Partners success, chief commercial officer Clare Anna commented: “We’re obviously pleased with our success to date, and it confirms our predictions about a ‘new era’ of hospitality. London Rock Partners was born in a post-pandemic landscape and we are finely attuned to the recent and developing needs of hotel and asset owners. Our business model is based on flexibility, cost-efficiency and innovation and this is proving to be the way forward – as expected.”

The team at London Rock Partners have held leadership positions across various high profile hospitality companies including De Vere, Ennismore, Marriott, Travelodge, Soho House, IHG, Fairmont, Raffles, Accor, Hilton, Jumeirah Group, and many more independent properties and chains.