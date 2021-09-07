Manchester entrepreneurs team up with Wellbrook Hospitality to launch new hotel

A new Manchester hotel is set to open this October, from two Manchester-born entrepreneurs who have teamed up with Wellbrook Hospitality for their first venture.

Leven Manchester is a new ‘artfully designed new hotel’ on the Chorlton Street and Canal Street, transformed from a former warehouse and more recently a brewery and comedy club.

Following a complete refurbishment, the hotel will open for soft launch in October as a 42-bedroom hotel, marking the debut of a new lifestyle concept between Manchester entrepreneur brothers Joshua and Ben Senior and Wellbrook Hospitality.

Wellbrook Hospitality is a new firm from Timothy Griffin, PJ Kenny, and Shanthan Balakrishnan, who joined forces in 2020 to launch the new venture.

The trio cumulatively spent twenty years as senior leaders at Ennismore, owner of The Hoxton hotels.

Leven will be the first branded hotel from the partners.

The bedrooms will be split into four categories – life size, living space, living large and the two-bedroom ‘living the dream’ duplex penthouse suite. All have oak or timber floors, bespoke furniture, mattresses from Naturalmat and Grown Alchemist bathroom amenities.

Some feature high ceilings, exposed brickwork, and stand-alone bathtubs; others have full kitchens, designed like a wet bar.

Phase two will see a new cocktail bar and 4,00 sq ft restaurant space open on the ground floor and basement levels.

“At Leven, you can stay for a coffee, or stay for a cocktail. Stay for a day, or a year,” comments Timothy Griffin, principal, Wellbrook Hospitality.We want to offer a beautiful, flexible space for every need – it’s a hotel with freedom at its heart for both the modern traveller and the local crowd. We are super excited to be bringing this new player to Manchester’s flourishing hotel scene.”

Joshua Senior, Leven co-founder and CEO says: “This project has a special place in my heart, as it’s such a prominent landmark building for the Village neighbourhood. I’m delighted to be working with the team at Wellbrook, whose veteran experience in the hospitality industry has been invaluable as we develop the LEVEN brand together. Manchester is buzzing right now, with many fantastic new businesses opening – it’s a brilliant time to be bringing a new hotel and a new hangout to the city.”

Joshua and Ben Senior’s investment vehicle is Branco Capital and Joshua will resume the role of chief executive officer at Leven as the brand looks towards growth.