Manchester’s top 5 boutique hotels

If you’re looking for somewhere to stay in the Manchester area, a boutique hotel may be the perfect answer.

More compact than typical city accommodation – and each with its own unique set of features, sense of style and range of amenities – there are plenty of establishments of this kind in and around the UK’s “second city”.

Below, the team at Property Solvers Fast Home Buyers take a look at a few of the top picks.

Story continues below Advertisement

Hotel Gotham

Perhaps one of the most famous places to stay in the Manchester area, Hotel Gotham opened in 2015.

Located in an ornate former bank building on King Street, and with heavily stylised art deco interiors, this unique accommodation is ideal for visitors who wish to be transported to a different world without missing out on the amenities of city centre living.

Hotel Gotham has drawn significant praise for its 2AA Rosette Award Honey restaurant and Club Brass, its speakeasy-style VIP lounge. It also offers a luxury chauffeur service, an advanced skincare spa and even access to a private members’ supercar club!

Despite its name, the hotel is not Batman-themed per-se, although its aesthetic is somewhat drawn from popular depictions of the superhero’s home city.

Whitworth Locke

This ex-19th Century cotton factory has been divided into luxury apartments for holidaymakers and visiting business-people alike.

The building’s historic features have been well-preserved and function as an attractive foil to its elegant modern decor – with an elegant conservatory bar and a Peruvian-inspired residency restaurant on site.

Located between the Manchester Piccadilly and Oxford Road stations, and just around the corner from the bustling Gay Village, the Whitworth Locke building offers co-working and meeting spaces, a gym and an exciting selection of events to attend throughout the year.

The establishment is part of the Locke chain of stylish aparthotels that can be found throughout the UK, Ireland and Germany.

The Cow Hollow Hotel

Located in the Northern Quarter – the hippest part of Manchester City Centre – the Cow Hollow Hotel also owes its history to the local cotton trade.

An ex-mill, the stunning Victorian architecture is beautifully highlighted by the hotel’s bang-on-trend industrial chic decor.

Lauded for its exceptional cocktail bar, where visitors may be plied with complementary antipasti and Prosecco, the hotel itself does not have a restaurant.

This is due to the huge number of exciting high-quality eateries that surround it, many of which remain open well into the night, allowing visitors to pursue their own unique experiences throughout their stay.

Didsbury House Hotel

Didsbury’s “luxury Victorian villa” can be found south of the city centre in a friendly, high-end neighbourhood.

Perfectly appointed for corporate events, weddings or just a cosy getaway with loved ones, the hotel has a gorgeous snug bar, an elegant walled terrace with outdoor fireplace, a cosy lounge overlooking the lawn, a business “den”, a breakfast room and a lounge and boardroom.

Located just a five minute walk from the lovely Fletcher Moss Park and Gardens, the Didsbury House Hotel’s selection of cosy rooms and opulent suites are beautifully decorated and ideal for guests of all tastes and preferences.

Oddfellows on the Park

Oddfellows on the Park is also located south of Manchester, a little beyond Stockport. As the name suggests, the hotel is surrounded on all sides by Cheadle’s Bruntwood Park and looks out over a beautiful ornamental pond.

Its onsite restaurant – The Galloping Major – is dedicated to fine dining, using local and seasonal produce. The elegant Stud Room bar serves expertly crafted cocktails, a quality wine selection and light bites, and the hotel proprietors are exceptionally proud of its “infamous” afternoon teas!

Ideal for business, weddings, parties or just a luxurious getaway, Oddfellows in the Park offers a range of perfectly appointed and very cosy rooms and suites to suit all needs.

Whether you’re looking for city centre accommodation or somewhere a little further out, this selection of boutique hotels is bound to offer something that meets your requirements perfectly.

The map and skyline of Manchester are ever-changing – with Deloitte’s 2018 crane survey report naming the city one of fastest-growing in Europe.

As a result, new accommodation options continue to spring up across the region. Keep your eyes open for more exciting hotels being developed in the months and years to come.

This content is sponsored by Property Solvers Fast Home Buyers