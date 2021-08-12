Manorview Hotels fine tunes its F&B with launch of new restaurant in portfolio

The Lowland is a new restaurant to open at Lynnhurst Hotel in Johnstone, part of the Manorview Hotels as the group puts a stronger focus on its F&B offering.

The hotel, which has built a strong reputation for weddings in the area, is aiming to elevate its dining to the same level amongst locals with the new restaurant concept.

Open seven days a week, The Lowland has a ‘huge emphasis’ on being family friendly, with a special Explorers Menu and Explorers Passport for kids each time they visit.

Carlton Graham, operations director at Manorview Hotels said: “We have been planning a new restaurant for the Lynnhurst for some time and following a significant investment in the hotels’ public areas and wedding facilities earlier this year we are now delighted to unveil our new restaurant.

“Across our portfolio we are seeing a definite shift in customers enjoying dining locally on a more regular basis post COVID and we are delighted to have new a restaurant that ticks all of these boxes in Johnstone now.

“Post lockdown, we have really focused on properties in our portfolio where we identified opportunities to enhance our offering and the Lynnhurst is the perfect example of this. We are known for our weddings at the hotel and now we want to build the same reputation for The Lowland restaurant.”