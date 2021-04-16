Manorview Hotels to unveil transformation of Glasgow’s Redhurst Hotel in May

The Redhurst Hotel, owned by Manorview Hotels, closed its doors in February 2020 to undergo a refurbishment and is now preparing to reopen in May to unveil its new look.

The hotel, which was built in 1967 by the Stakis Hotel Group, was acquired by Manorview Hotel & Leisure Group in 2013.

Its refurbishment has been led by Glasgow-based Thomas Johnstone Group and the project management overseen by Nixon Ltd. Manorview worked with Space ID on interior design.

A new Bird & Bell restaurant has been introduced as well as a new outdoor terrace, new ballroom and events spaces, plus new bedrooms and public areas throughout.

David Tracey, managing director, Manorview Hotels said: “After what has been undoubtedly the most challenging year for the hospitality industry we are delighted to be gearing up to officially re-launch the Redhurst Hotel as the hotel industry comes back to life. The Redhurst has been a much loved venue in the heart of the Giffnock community for decades and the new look Redhurst is ready to be reborn!

The venue is part of the Manorview Hotels, which formed in 2007 and now comprises eight hotels, two nightclubs, two pubs, a fitness & leisure centre and luxury spa.