Manuel Muzzin named Restaurant Manager at Flemings Mayfair

Flemings Mayfair has announced the appointment of Manuel Muzzin to the role of Restaurant Manager at its fine-dining concept Ormer Mayfair by Sofian.

In the role, Muzzin will oversee Ormer Mayfair by Sofian, as well as the hotel’s tea lounge The Drawing Room and its subterranean bar, Manetta’s.

Muzzin will work closely with the hotel’s Managing Director Henrik Muehle as well as Executive Chef Sofian Msetfi and Senior Sous Chef Chris Hopkins.

Muzzin brings 15 years of experience in the hospitality industry to his new role, having previously worked in many of the UK’s top restaurants and hotels.

He joins from Rowley’s Restaurant in St James’s where he held the position of General Manager. Other managerial placements include Maître D’hôtel at two Michelin-starred The Square in Mayfair, as well as several roles working with Richard Corrigan between 2008-2017, including Opening Restaurant Manager at Corrigan’s in Mayfair and Restaurant General Manager at Bentley’s Oyster Bar and Grill, overseeing teams of up to 30 people.

Muzzin also managed dining and the lounge at the prestigious Limewood Hotel in Hampshire, alongside Angela Hartnett and Luke Holder.

He commented: “I’m thrilled to be joining Flemings Mayfair team and to be leading such an amazing restaurant team. I look forward to bringing my experience and knowledge to this new role to help further enhance its reputation as one of London’s leading boutique hotels.”

Henrik Muehle, Managing Director of Flemings Mayfair, added: “It’s so exciting to be welcoming Manuel Muzzin to the team. With a wealth of brilliant experience, he is the perfect person to lead the restaurant team and we look forward to the exciting journey ahead.”

Flemings Mayfair was founded in 1851 and is part of Small Luxury Hotels of the World.

It is one of only a handful of family-owned hotels in London.