Marco Pierre White signs with World Hotels

Celebrity chef Marco Pierre White’s Rudloe Arms hotel is the first property in Britain to join the new Crafted Collection by World Hotels.

The 50 bedroom hotel, just outside Bath, was originally going to join Best Western’s soft brand, BW Premier Collection, but the recent addition of the new Crafted Collection option means the hotel stays with the Best Western family of brands but under the World Hotels flag.

The deal to bring Rudloe Arms into Best Western was featured on the Channel 4 docu-series aired last year, however because of the impact of Covid-19 the activation was delayed.

Marco Pierre White speaking from the Rudloe Arms, near Bath, said: “If you think of what we have all witnessed in hospitality over the last 18 months, we all need as much support as possible. World Hotels by Best Western was our chosen partner to best assist The Rudloe Arms.”

Terii Dunne, director of business development at Best Western GB said: “It’s been a great year for Best Western Hotel Development team. Despite the pandemic we have been busier than ever. That’s been due to the positive impact of the TV programme as well as hotels seeking new brand partnerships. The exciting thing for me is the momentum has not stopped, 2021 and 2022 are going to be great years for recruitment.”

World Hotels celebrates its 50th year this year and Pierre White joins Edinburgh’s Ten Hill Place in signing for the collection.

Ten Hill joined World Hotels Distinctive Collection last month.