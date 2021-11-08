Marco Pierre White’s Rudloe Arms gains support from hotel collective

Marco Pierre White’s boutique hotel in Bath has become the first British venue to join the WorldHotels Crafted Collection – with the chef becoming an ambassador for the brand at the same time.

The Rudloe Arms joins a prestigious group of luxury hotels worldwide as a result of the agreement, with the WorldHotels Crafted Collection aiming to represent a new generation of lifestyle hotels for travellers that crave creativity, immersive experiences and great design.

White said: “If you think of what we have all witnessed in hospitality over the last two years, we all need as much support as possible. WorldHotels Crafted Collection was our chosen partner to best assist The Rudloe Arms.”

Rudloe Arms is an adult-only hotel set in 14 acres of beautiful mature grounds, wooded areas, beautiful ponds, wild meadow gardens with stunning views across the Box Valley towards Bath.

It boasts 12 quirky and eccentric designed bedrooms in the main house, each with its own style, as well as 24 bedrooms in its impressive Treetops building, all with under floor heating and Juliette balconies.

Sharon Andrews, newly appointed general manager at Rudloe, said: “We are delighted to have joined WorldHotels Crafted collection and to be the first in Great Britain is exciting. As a collection of brands, BWH Hotel Group GB allows us the freedom to grow and build as a hotel, which is extremely important to us as an independent hotel. We have incredible plans for The Rudloe, and as a team we are proud to share outstanding and memorable experiences with guests.”

WorldHotels Collection is a privately-held hotel soft brand within the BWH Hotel GroupSM global network.

BWH Group GB, which is a retained-profit membership organisation, comprises 290 independent hotels and 18 hotel brands.